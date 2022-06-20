ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort has been awarded the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award.

According to resort officials, they stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences to travelers and diners, so the resorts’ positive reviews over the last 12 months have earned them the award from TripAdvisor. Stonewall Resort’s area director of marketing, Chris Audia, said that receiving this award is a testament to their team.

“Everyday we kind of wake up and we try to figure out, what’s the best way to have a meaningful impact on our guests, we want them to come out, have a great time, have a great experience, have great memories, and I think we are doing a great job because they’re walking away from this experience, and letting other travelers know about the kind of great things that happen lakeside here at the resort,” said Audia.

Coming up for July 4, Stonewall Resort will be holding events all weekend and wrapping up on Monday night with a fireworks display. For a list of events, you can visit their website.