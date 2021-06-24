Stonewall Resort campground named one of the best in the country

ROANOKE, W.Va. – A local campground has been named one of the best in the country.

MSN ranked the Briar Point Campground at Stonewall Resort as number 11 in its top 50 RV campgrounds nationwide.

Guests at the campground can enjoy RV sites with lakefront activities, and also have access to amenities at the resort’s lodge.

Even with that access, resort staff said it’s just another way to enjoy time at the resort.

“It’s a different experience that staying in a lodge or a cottage, but I think we’ve seen just a spike and increase othe point that we’re looking at maybe expanding it one day soon,” said Chris Audia, area director of marketing at Stonewall Resort.

Guests can reserve a spot for RV or tent camping on the resort’s website.