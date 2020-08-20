Stonewall Resort earns 2020 TripAdvisor award

ROANOKE, W.Va. – A local resort has been named one of the best in the country, based on customer reviews. TripAdvisor named Stonewall Resort a 2020 Traveler’s Choice Award winner.

The award is based on reviews from customers and is given to the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the world.

Resort staff stated they are in a unique position to be able to welcome people more safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have 2,000 acres. They can really get out, explore, have plenty of fresh air, plenty of open spaces, and just have a very safe but still fun and relaxing getaway, and I think that’s more important than ever,” said Stonewall spokesman Chris Audia.

The resort has also reduced its capacity to help ensure guest safety during the pandemic.

