ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of organizations in Lewis County have been giving a new pair of shoes to every student at Roanoke Elementary at Christmas for several years.

Stonewall Resort, along with St. Mathews United Methodist Church and several other local businesses and organizations, raised more than $5,500 this year to provide Roanoke Elementary School students with new shoes, hats and hygiene bags.

“It is important for us to partner with the elementary school. By this time of the year, all of the shoes that they get at the beginning of the year are starting to wear out, show a little wear. Kids are hard on shoes, so we feel that it is important to partner with the community to host this event,” said, Executive Assistant, Stephanie Wolverton.

Stonewall Resort hosted a party for the students of Roanoke Elementary School on Thursday. During the party, students were able to enjoy a holiday movie, go ice skating and were fit for their shoes, socks and hats. Santa Claus even made an appearance, traveling all the way from the North Pole for this special event.

Santa Claus said, “Well, they have been so special this year and the kids have really been good and the people at Stonewall Resort treat us so well here and I just—it’s part of what we do in the Christmas tradition to come here and visit them and spend some time here with the families. The elves are really busy—quite a big list this year. A lot of electronics and things that we’re doing different this year for the kids. So, we’re really excited about getting this season started.”

This is the 10th year that the resort, through its Hometown Hospitality program, has worked to help meet the needs of the local community. Roanoke Elementary School is Stonewall Resort’s partner in education.