ROANAKE, W.Va. – The Stonewall Resort hosted it’s Spring Bridal Fair on Sunday, which brings in soon-to-be-brides from all over the state.

This fair is meant to spend time with brides and grooms and show them all the amenities that the Stonewall Resort offers for their wedding needs.

“As you begin to explore plans for your special day, we invite you to experience the unique venues, services and scenery we offer at our lakeside resort,” said Kelli Trumbull, Senior Catering Sales Manager at Stonewall Resort. “We are excited to showcase what we can offer soon-to-be weds in hosting their most special of occasions.”













Various Vendors who were at the Stonewall Resort. (WBOY Image)

Various vendors also set up and offered samples to those in attendance.

“Just for me personally, I’ve got four sets of people that I have worked for me over the years and they are bringing their kids to the resort for us to do their weddings, that’s quite an honor to be part of their families and know that they feel that comfortable with us as a resort to bring them here,” said Joe Corcoglioniti, Director of Food and Beverages at Stonewall Resort.

For more information about weddings at the Stonewall Resort head over to: https://www.stonewallresort.com/wv-weddings/

The Stonewall Resort Spring Bridal Open House. (WBOY Image)

The Stonewall Resort has 195-guestroom property with a lakeside lodge and lake houses, swimming pool, conference center, restaurants, fitness center, spa, State park, and an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course.