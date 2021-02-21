Stonewall Resort holds spring bridal open house

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort held its Spring Bridal Open House on Sunday to give couples a taste of what a wedding at the resort would be like. Local caterers, photographers, and florists were there as well to show couples what they can offer.

A couple taking a look at one of the caterer’s cakes.

Stonewall Resort is one of the most highly-regarded wedding venues in the state. It was the recipient of The Knot Best of Wedding for this year. The resort holds the open house twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall, hoped to show couples exactly why it’s so well-respected.

“I think they get a lot more of a comfort level with us,” said Stonewall’s director of food and beverge Joe Corcoglioniti. “Knowing that everything is going to be taken care of. It’s kind of like a turn-key thing: they turn it over to us, we execute the wedding.”

The resort set up mock-ballroom setups so couples could see what a wedding would look like there. In addition, tours were available around the grounds of the resort to see some of the other venues where weddings could be held, including some outdoor spaces for when the weather gets nicer.

Jess Saunders and Joe Barnhart got engaged in September and are hoping to have their wedding at the resort when the pandemic subsides.

There a number of discounts and prizes offered to couples who attended the open house. Couples who booked venders at the event were able to get a discount on services. The big prize that every couple hoped to come away with was a free wedding at the resort. Even though only one couple came away with the grand prize, many couples had their eyes on the resort as the site of their big day.