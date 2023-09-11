CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two local golfers came together Monday to honor the lives lost on 9/11.

Stonewall Resort partnered with the “Folds of Honor Foundation” to host the “Hero-100 Golf Marathon” with a goal to raise funds to provide scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

Stonewall Resort’s Director of Golf, Mike Rogers, and retired Colonel Kevin Gregory set out to play 100 holes of golf as part of the event.

Rogers told a 12 News reporter where he was 22-years-ago.

“September 11th, 2001, I was playing golf. Sharon, Pennsylvania, and I believe I saw the plane that went down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Playing in the tournament there for the club professional championship, Tri-State PGA, and today I get to pay for fun. Remember all those folks, remember the first responders that have passed and just be able to thank them.”

Rogers and Gregory hope to raise $5,000 for folds of honor during Monday’s event.