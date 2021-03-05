Stonewall Resort hosts a high-energy dueling piano concert for guests

ROANOKE, W.Va. — Stonewall Resort held a dueling piano event on Friday. The two pianists were accompanied by a drummer to rock the night away.

The audience chose what songs the musicians played.

Dueling piano events are audience-driven concerts. A member of the audience will request a song, typically along with a tip, and the band will play that song until a new audience member chooses the next song. The two pianists alternate between which takes the lead and vocals, but all three musicians played together on hits from Elvis, Elton John, and more.

“The event is really a neat event,” Joe Corcoglioniti, Director of Food and Beverage at the resort, said. “People really get involved in it and like to participate in the music.”

Corcoglioniti said the resort could welcome in more guests on Friday due to newly-relaxed COVID restrictions announced by Governor Jim Justice this week.

The resort plans to have more dueling piano events throughout the season. For more information, visit the resort’s website by clicking here.