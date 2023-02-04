ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort hosted a special evening Friday along with Vintage Theatre Company out of Elkins for a night of fun and a Murder Mystery Dinner.

The night was full of mystery as guests watch the confused hosts try and solve the murder mystery involving a Russian mobster, his ex-wife, his stalker and a realtor. Guests were given two drink tickets per person for a choice of beer or house wine. Evening event packages at Stonewall Resort start at $289 per couple and include overnight lakeside accommodations to their Adirondack-style lodge.

“We do these quarterly at least just to bring some fun to locals around here, or if you want to enjoy a weekend getaway here at the resort,” said Grace Riffle, banquet conference manager of Stonewall Resort. “It takes a lot of hard work and effort from everybody to pull this together, from culinary to sales, to just the whole resort entirely and we try and work together as one team at all times.”

On Saturday, Feb. 4, Stonewall Resort will bring a flare of country music to the resort with a Nashville Night to the Mountain State, a concert featuring what they say is one of Music City’s hottest acts, Chris Ruediger.