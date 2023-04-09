ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Stonewall Resort held its Easter brunch in their Stillwaters Restaurant for guests and visitors to enjoy a lakeside meal Sunday.

Resort officials said that their brunch has become a family tradition in the area, feeding not just people in the resort, but also those from Lewis County and the surrounding area. Officials said that the brunch allows friends and families to gather together and enjoy the resort and some of the amenities they offer. The Easter Bunny even stopped by while visiting the resort.

“Easter weekend has been full of not only family and children’s festivities, but we got our recreation open. The lake is warm enough that we’ve got some equipment on the lake now, our water board and our paddle boards, new equipment. We have got a new bike rental program on the property with Fat Tire Bikes,” Joe Corcoglioniti, Food and Beverage Director at Stonewall Resort, said.

The next big event for Stonewall Resort is the Memorial Day Celebration which resort representatives have said will include fireworks, entertainment and plenty of recreation.