Stonewall Resort hosts annual wine festival

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Lamberts Winery hosted a Wine Festival at Stonewall Resort on Saturday with crowd of people going through the wine and beer garden.

Lamberts said the turnout was great seeing people from all over the country attend the festival. The Wine Festival was able to team up with the Almost Heaven BBQ Bash and combine their events making a unique opportunity for attendees.

“We brought seven of our varietals that we make in-house out of 25, of course you cannot bring them all. Most of the other wineries bring the same amount of wines. We give small samples, you come through and taste, and it’s a good way to open your palate up to all the wineries in the state,” said J.B. Lambert, Management of Lamberts Winery.

Lambert’s Winery said that the weather held off and everyone that attended the festival could enjoy live music providing a good time and allow people to make new friends.