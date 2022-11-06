ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort, a 2022 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, hosted a bridal open house showcasing a full-service wedding, catering and party options available to soon-to-be brides and grooms at the lakeside resort.

Officials with Stonewall Resort said they have several different venues to offer to couples who are looking for a place to have their wedding. At the open house were the preferred vendors of the resort, who are experts in the field of weddings. Brides could sample cake, look at dresses and talk with audio experts, video experts, musicians and disk jockeys.

“We have several that we can still book. We’re about halfway full of what we need to be, but we have several rooms for weddings still in the spring and into next fall. So, this fall expo is a big thing that starts our first of the year out, plans the first weddings, and then lets us go into the fall weddings,” said Joe Corcoglioniti, food and beverage director at Stonewall Resort.

Attendees at the Bridal Open House had a chance to win a complimentary wedding ceremony. Attendees had to be present during the drawing to win.

“There are different things as far as the ballroom, the lobby area is a set up for weddings, the smaller rooms, the different balcony areas, the yards and terraces areas are available for different weddings,” Corcoglioniti said. “Also, we have Lightburns which is our venue that overlooks the resort, is a spectacular view any time of year.”

The resort added that they can host rehearsal dinners or bridal functions that are part of the weddings too. They also stated that they will take the time to put the details into making the couples day as special as possible, leaving memories that will last a lifetime.