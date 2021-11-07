Stonewall Resort hosts Bridal Open House

WESTON, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort, a 2021 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, hosted its Fall Bridal Open House from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, November 7 to showcase the full-service wedding, catering and party options available to soon-to-be brides (and grooms) at the lakeside resort.

The resort’s Food and Beverage Director Joe Corcoglioniti said it also gave away a complimentary wedding ceremony to one lucky attendee. Corcoglioniti said more than 70 brides attended Sunday’s open house.

Fall Bridal Open House

“They get to see all the different venues that we have to offer,” Corcoglioniti said. “Some of the rooms are set for mock settings as far as rehearsal dinners. Our spa people are all here today saying what we offer for their guests when they’re here at the resort. But, this is our planning stage for all of our spring weddings. We do have some giveaways today with free reception spaces and complimentary wines with dinners as far as the registration, so a lot of the brides will come here for that. But, the biggest thing is, and some of these brides are booking into 2023 and 2024 right now. We take care of sometimes two to three weddings a weekend; big and small. And the venue is popular enough now that what we offer is that the community comes here to see.”

Corcoglioniti said the Bridal Open House is held twice a year, in the spring and fall.

Both events were canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This fall’s event, Corcoglioniti said, was one of Stonewall’s biggest open houses.

2021 Fall Bridal Open House

“It’s good not only for us, but it’s good for the brides because so many of the brides got pushed back and had restrictions on things,” Corcoglioniti said. “A lot of the restrictions have been raised and we’re still trying to do all that we can as far as being compliant with anything that we have to. But it’s laxed enough now that the brides can start enjoying things again and get back to somewhat a normal venue.”

Kelli Trumbull, Senior Catering Sales Manager at Stonewall Resort noted that the resort, for the sixth year in a row, has been selected as a 2021 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings award.

This accolade represents the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, a leading wedding planning brand and app.

A cupcake and cake vendor at the Fall Bridal Open House

Corcoglioniti said if you are interested in learning more about having a wedding ceremony at Stonewall, you should feel free to get in touch.

“If you call the resort and ask for any of the wedding planners,” Corcoglioniti said. “Kelli Trumble is our head wedding planner here. Or, they can get a hold of anybody at the resort or myself, and we’ll put you in touch with the right people. And then, when you contact us, we share a vendor list for you, so you can line up whether it’s chairs or special silverware or special dressings that we don’t have here that come onto the property to make your wedding a special wedding.”