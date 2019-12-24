Stonewall Resort hosts Christmas Eve dinner

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort in Roanoke hosted its annual Christmas Eve buffet to guests in their Stillwater Restaurant.

The feast offered all the holiday favorites such as soups and salads, a farm table bounty and bakery specialties. Guests of the resort and locals in the area could come in from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and sit down to a hearty holiday dinner.

“This is our first time doing it (having a holiday dinner) here instead of cooking at home, and I really enjoy it because my grandmaw is from here. So, I really enjoy coming up here and getting to spend time with them,” said Haley Maynard, a resident of Logan.

Many of the patrons said they enjoy getting to see their loved ones for the holiday and having a heartwarming meal with loved ones. Maynard said that her family enjoys the tradition of making gingerbread houses with family.

Dinner will be served Christmas Day from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. also in the Stillwater Restaurant.