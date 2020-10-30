Stonewall Resort hosts drive-through Trunk or Treat event

ROANOKE, W.Va.- Stonewall Resort hosted a drive through trunk or treat event on Friday evening.

The free event allowed families to drive through the Roanoke Activity Plaza parking lot and receive Halloween candy while maintaining social distancing and remaining safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourteen local businesses offered to set up tents and trunks six feet apart to participate and hand out candy to the community. The resort said that it wanted to offer something positive to local families to do during these stressful times.

“We’ve never really participated in anything for Halloween, so during this COVID pandemic, we saw that things were kind of being restricted, so we thought, ‘how can we participate?'” said Stephanie Wolverton with Stonewall Resort.

Stonewall Resort also has plenty of other events in store for the upcoming holiday season.