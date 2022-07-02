ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort will start off their fourth of July weekend with a dance party.

DJ Correct will headline at the party from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the Stonewall Ballroom. For the fourth, the Fireworks Dinner Party started at 6 p.m. at Lightburn’s Restaurant. The evening menu included grilled New York Strip with Appalachian compound butter, Chicken Caprese, Eggplant Parmesan with house made marinara, penne pasta Shrimp Alfredo and sides, salads, and desserts.

“With our Fireworks Dinner event, Dance Party and a host of outdoor experiences – both on and off the lake – Stonewall Resort offers a “boatload” of options for guests from near and far to enjoy and celebrate the Independence Day Weekend,” said Andre’ D’Amour, resort general manager.

“The whole weekend is chalked full of great activities from lawn games to live music, there’s a dance on Saturday with DJ Correct. So we will have fireworks across the lake right over here, then we will have a great view from light burns where you can come out and have dinner. It’s a great experience for the community to come out,” said Chris Audia, the area director of marketing.

According to the resort’s general manager, Lightburn’s Restaurant is the perfect spot to watch the fireworks display because it is the highest point at Stonewall Resort.