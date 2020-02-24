Stonewall Resort hosts free bridal open house

ROANOKE, W.Va.- Stonewall Resort in Roanoke hosted a free bridal open house event on Sunday afternoon for couples looking to book the resort for their big day.

It featured a bridal fashion show of wedding gowns of all types, as well as tours of wedding venues throughout the resort, and a drawing for a free ceremony. They were also invited to sample food that would be available at an actual wedding event.

Wedding planners and event coordinators were on hand to help with any questions or concerns couples may have had.

It was designed to give couples a look at what a Stonewall wedding would look like and help them find the perfect plans for their ceremony.