Stonewall Resort hosts Labor Day festivities despite rain

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Guests at Stonewall Resort didn’t let some rain wash away their Labor Day festivities.

The resort had several events planned to end summer with a bang.

“Interest in travel, experiencing outdoor adventure and reconnecting with family and friends is at an all-time high,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “Our Labor Day Weekend celebration is designed to exceed those expectations and provide as much, or as little, activity and recreation as our guests desire.”

Families enjoyed dance parties, lawn games, painting classes and more. Adults got to set sail on the resorts Brew Cruise on the 100-passenger excursion boat for drinks from DuClaw Brewery and for a tour of the lake.

Kitchen staff also served some special homemade blackberry cobbler and signature blackberry cocktails.

Staff said that guest’s spirits weren’t dampened because of the weather.

“They’re all here doing their thing,” Joe Corcoglioniti, Stonewall Resort’s food and beverage director, said. “A lot of them will stay inside for a while but then they’ll venture out and hit the trails and do outside stuff as long as it’s not storming, they participate in all the outdoor stuff. The team is already everyone’s here. We’re still letting the lake sports happen as long as it doesn’t lightening. Pools are open, hot tubs are ready and the restaurants are fully staffed and ready to go. So, stop by and visit us and have some family fun.”

On Sunday night, the resort will had a dance party with DJ connect followed by the resort’s largest fireworks display ever.

Stonewall Resort is a 195-guestroom property with a lakeside lodge, lake houses and cottages, a conference center, restaurants, complete fitness center and swimming pool, spa and an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course.