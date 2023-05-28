ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort held a Memorial Day weekend fireworks display dinner party featuring a delicious buffet that showcased Appalachian foods.

The event featured Byron 66 Cooper who provided live musical entertainment on the patio. A menu of food included grilled New York strip with Appalachian compound butter, chicken caprese, eggplant parmesan with house-made marinara, salads, and desserts.

“Tomorrow being Memorial Day we have a veterans celebration with all of the Lewis County honor guard and a 21 gun salute with some singing and a flag ceremony here out on the Stillwaters patio in the morning. So, that brings quite a few people here to just see that and then all of our guests here at the resort are welcome to enjoy that before they go home,” said Joseph Corcoglioniti, the Food and Beverage Director at Stonewall Resort.

Throughout Memorial Day weekend, guests were invited to participate in a variety of lawn games and other activities provided by Stonewall Resort.

“With the lake, the golf course, we have so many different things that people can do. Our camp sites are all full. So, we have several campers here enjoying the weekend, enjoying that nature and stuff on the property,” Corcoglioniti said. “The lake is full of boats today, and boaters, all of the water sports are open, the canoes, the kayaks, the water boards. So, several of the youngsters and adults are out enjoying the waters,” he added.

Corcoglioniti stated that all the hiking trails are open for the season and have been groomed and are ready to be used. He added that the property offers a lot to do as far as fitness and enjoying nature.