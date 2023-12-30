ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Stonewall Resort has been hosting different fun-filled and unique evening experiences throughout December as part of its Wanderlust Event series, with the second-to-last event—Peril in the Poconos—being held on Saturday.

The events are mean to offer guests an escape from the winter blues. Peril in The Poconos features a three-course murder mystery dinner performance by Murder and Merriment where guests are responsible for solving the case.

“So, the actors will go around to the tables as they talk and they take a break and they talk with them, give them little blurbs of information that might help them or that they’re allowed to ask the actor different things to help them find the outcome of the event. So, it’s, if you’re enjoying that or you like books and novels and stuff, this is the thing to do,” said Joe Corcoglioniti, Stonewall Resort Food and Beverage Manager.

The event will be held in Stonewall Resort’s ballroom. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m. For more information on the events being held by the resort, you can visit its website at stonewallresort.com.