ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort hosted a Valentine’s Day lavish buffet dinner for guests to enjoy with a cozy romantic lakeside atmosphere.

The resort offered a ‘Romantic Rendezvous package’ as a one-night package available between Feb. 11 through the Feb. 14, that included overnight lodging, a specially curated buffet dinner for two in their Stillwaters Restaurant, a bottle of Champagne and assorted Truffles, and breakfast for two the following morning.

Officials said guests are able to enjoy the spirit of the day of love beside someone special without the feeling of being rushed or busy.

“The actual Stillwaters Restaurant overlooks the lake, the ambiance down at the restaurant gives a nice relaxing atmosphere. We try and do all of our couples and stuff in through here,” said Joe Corcoglioniti, the Food and Beverage Manager of Stonewall Resort. “We also have a dinner tonight at our premier property up at Lightburn’s Restaurant where we are doing a special dinner feature up there with a live dance afterwards with just limited people. And it’s been very successful for us, it overlooks the whole property and the lake, quite a bit higher than here, but the elevation down here as far as the lake and the buffet, and again just enjoying each other and spending time here at the resort. Should be a good time for everyone.”

Vendors were set up in the hotel lobby offering a wide variety of things that guests could purchase for their loved ones.

Those that were looking for a romantic dinner with their special person were also in luck as the resort made their Valentine’s Day dinner buffets available for the costs of $40 a person for those not looking to purchase the full overnight package.

Stonewall Resort officials also stated that guests could also enjoy spending time by the fire in the resort’s great hall, hiking the resort trail system, lounging in the pool, hot tub, or sauna, or getting a massage in the Mountain Laurel Spa. Officials also added the spa offers a wide-ranging selection of salon and spa offerings, including a variety of indulgent massage styles, facials, scrubs, manicures, and pedicures.