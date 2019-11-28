Days
Stonewall Resort hosts Thanksgiving dinner

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort was had its game face on today for its single largest day of the year.

Resort staff members said that the Thanksgiving Dinner brings more people to the resort than any other single day. For some families, it’s become a part of their holiday traditions, as diners fill the conference rooms, as well as part of the ballroom.

Staff members also said that this year may set a record for the most people they serve for thanksgiving.

“We’ve almost reached 1,000 people. So we’re just so thankful that everyone takes the time to come here and lots of families come here as tradition. We have a family that’s been here 12 years with us,” Stonewall Resort representative Mercedes Dowell said.

Tables for Stonewall Resort sell out weeks head of time each year. To learn more about the Stonewall, click here.

