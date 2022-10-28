ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort held their third annual trunk or treat Halloween event from 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Stephanie Wolverton, Stonewall Resort executive assistant, said in 2023 they plan to go back to the traditional trick or treating at different locations, but for 2022 they chose to continue the drive through trunk or treat, which they began due to COVID.

Over 20 booths signed up to pass out candy this year at the Roanoke Activity Plaza parking lot.

“Stonewall Resort likes to give back to our community, so community outreach is a big part of that, we do events like our trunk or treat, we also during Christmas, give back to our community with our shoe program partnering with Roanoke Elementary. So we have about 8 departments here at Stonewall Resort that are going to give out candy at our trunk or treat,” said Wolverton.

The resort will host a Spooktacular Dance on Oct. 29 from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. at the Stonewall Ballroom.