Stonewall Resort kicks off its holiday season

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort has officially kicked off its holiday season.

The ‘Season of Comfort and Joy’ is the lakeside resort’s theme for its celebration that lasts from Thanksgiving to New Years Eve. Some of the festive events to be held this holiday season at the resort include breakfast with Santa on Saturdays and Brunch with Santa on Sundays along with many different cooking demonstrations.

Resort managers said it is important to make their guests feel like they are at home while being away during the holidays.

“When they’re traveling and things you want to make them feel like they’re part of a family, again our family here welcomes them to the resort and stuff. We hope they’re enjoying our staff. Our Staff does quite a bit to color up that season for them and their families so they can enjoy it and make it part of their traditions.”

The resort also offers many other events such as a murder mystery dinner and a wine pairing event. All activities can be found on their website.