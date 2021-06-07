Stonewall Resort partners with local vendors, offers additional outdoor pursuits

WESTON, W.Va. — Stonewall Resort announced that it has partnered with McFly Outdoors and Stonewall Sporting Clays in Lewis County to provide guided fishing trips and lake tours, as well as “shoot and dine” sporting clay events.

“Stonewall Resort prides itself on partnering with local businesses to provide great activities for the community and our guests,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “McFly Outdoors and Stonewall Sporting Clays are experts in their respective fields and provide top-notch instruction, service and adventure.”

D’Amour said resort guests, both those lodging at the resort or just visiting for the day, can book a guided fishing trip on Stonewall Jackson Lake with a McFly Outdoors professional guide. Half-day and full-day trips are available.

The lake has been ranked as one of the top impoundments for largemouth and black bass and also features bluegill, carp, channel catfish, crappie, muskellunge, trout (stocked) and walleye, according to media release.

Additionally, McFly Outdoors offers guided tours of the lake. Early morning trips offer the opportunity to spot a variety of wildlife – whitetail deer, racoons, osprey, bald eagles, and black bear – moving about.

Stonewall Resort and Stonewall Sporting Clays have teamed up to host “Shoot & Dine” events every Thursday evening throughout the summer. These events offer both the novice and expert shooter a sporting clay experience, along with a mouthwatering Appalachian BBQ dinner prepared by Stonewall Resort’s professional culinary team, and served at the pavilion at the sporting clays facility.

While the dinner menu will change weekly, guests can enjoy a variety of specially crafted Appalachian smokehouse items like smoked turkey breast, chicken fried steak, smoked New York Strip, beef brisket, hickory smoked ham and cherry smoked ribeye, as well as a unique selection of delicious sides, salads, and desserts.

Guests can choose the 5-Stand option or the full course. Reservations are required by noon the Wednesday before each event and can be made by calling (724) 231-3812. For pricing and additional information, visit the resort’s calendar of events page by clicking here.

To book a guided fishing trip or a lake tour and to receive exclusive pricing for these excursions, contact the resort marina at (304) 269-8895. For additional information, call the resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.StonewallResort.com.