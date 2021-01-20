Stonewall Resort receives 5th-year award for its wedding excellency

ROANOKE, W.Va. – A West Virginia resort has been honored by a popular wedding-planning website five years running.

Stonewall Resort in Lewis County was named as a 2021 winner of the Best of Weddings award from The Knot.

The award is given to the top five percent of wedding professionals as rated on its website.

Resort staff said they are glad to offer help in setting up the big day, especially during the pandemic.

“People, whether it be a smaller affair, just want to get out and be with their family members, and Stonewall offers that environment that keeps people in a very safe environment,” said Stonewall’s Julie Davis-Petit.

The award also comes as many venues prepare for a rush of weddings after many were postponed due to the pandemic last year.