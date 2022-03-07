ROANOKE, W.Va. – The Stonewall Resort received an Adrian Award for travel marketing excellence from the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International.

The Stonewall Resort submitted a marketing video series, Life is Better at the Lake, which featured visitors showing off their favorite activities to do on the lakeside property.

This is the third Adrian Award received by Stonewall Resort.

“Stonewall really just has something special about it. There’s so much you can do, there’s so much beauty here. You know our mission was to kind of put together this video series that was engaging and kind of fun so that people can kind of really get a close look at the, all that they can do at the property here, and so to be acknowledged for that campaign with an Adrian Award was quite the honor,” said Chris Audia, Area Director of Marketing, Stonewall Resort.

Stonewall Resort will be recognized at the 65th Adrian Awards ceremony in Boca Raton, Florida for their winning entry.