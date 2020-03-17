Stonewall Resort staying open, preparing for coronavirus concerns

ROANOKE, W.Va. – While many businesses are closing down, some area resorts are doing what they can to stay open in the face of coronavirus fears.

Staff at Stonewall Resort said they have no immediate plans to close the resort’s doors, but they are taking action in the meantime.

Stonewall has closed its regular buffet items and taking care to follow recommendations coming from Washington.

“So we are heeding the CDC recommendations of no gatherings more than 50, so we’ve actually cancelled a lot of public events that have been out there, and you’ll notice from our Facebook and our website, we’re monitoring it minute by minute and just taking those CDC recommendations to heart,” said General Manager Andre D’Amour.

D’Amour said that while business is down in some areas, the resort is still seeing interest in the camping spaces available on the property.