Stonewall Resort to bring back bridal open house event

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort is bringing back a semi-annual tradition that attracts hundreds of couples to the area to find that perfect location for their big day.

The resort will host a bridal open house on February 26.

The semiannual event offers brides-to-be a chance to see what the resort has to offer for wedding services. Organizers said it’s an event that’s grown enough to reach people outside the Mountain State.

“We pull a lot of people from not just West Virginia but the surrounding states. They like to come in as well. We offer a special room night rate for people travelling in. It’s just nice to mix in wedding planning with a little getaway, relaxing weekend,” said Catering Sales Manager Mercedes Dowell.

A free wedding ceremony will be given away at this event and attendees must be present during the drawing to win. The ceremony will also require a paid reception space rental and catering. Drawing to be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Stonewall Ballroom. The prize will include a choice of ceremony space, white garden chairs, set up and tear down.

Click here for more information on the resort’s event or click here to view a brochure for Stonewall’s wedding offerings.