WESTON, W.Va. – According to a release from Stonewall Resort, over the weekend of Nov. 18, Stonewall Resort will host a country-themed barbeque dinner and upbeat dance party, and a beer and bacon infused culinary experience.

“As the weather turns cooler and more activities move indoors, we’ve planned two great evenings full of fun, food, and entertainment,” said Andre’ D’Amour, Stonewall Resort general manager.

The Lakeside Honky Tonk barbeque dinner will take place on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., followed by a dance party to the sounds of The Stone Creek Band.

Those interested can purchase an event package that offers overnight accommodations and access to the dinner and dance, or they can opt for an individual ticket without overnight accommodations for $60. Tickets for just the dance are also available for $20.

On Nov. 19, a Beer & Bacon Bonanza will take place in Lightburn’s Restaurant, with the help of Country Boy Brewing. The event will feature a dinner infused with bacon and beer, as well as a travelling “bacon cart,” all to the music of DJ Byron Cooper. A cash bar will also be available.

“Packages include lodge accommodations and access to the event from 6:30-10 p.m. featuring a dinner buffet, one full pour of a beer of guests’ choice, a presentation by Country Boy Brewing, and musical entertainment,” the release stated. However, seating is communal. Individual tickets are also available for purchase.

To learn more or to make reservations, you can (304) 269-7400 or visit www.stonewallresort.com.