Stonewall Resort to host bridal fair

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Prospective brides that are looking for the wedding of their dreams will have the chance to see what a local resort can offer.

Stonewall Resort will host its next Bridal Open House coming up next weekend. The event will start at noon on Sunday, November 3 and includes a look at the wedding and catering options at the resort.

One attendee has the option to win a paid-for wedding ceremony at the resort as part of their perfect plans.

“It just kind of gives brides an idea of what everything will look like, where they can really set their vision and see how their vision can fit into our spaces and how we can make their dreams come true,” said Kelli Trumbull, senior catering sales manager at the resort.

Those interested in the event can call the resort at (304) 269-7400 for more information or to register for the event.