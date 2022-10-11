WESTON, W.Va. – On Oct. 28, Stonewall Resort will be hosting a drive through “Trunk or Treat” candy give-away for area children from 4-6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Roanoke Activity Plaza.

“We invite children throughout the community to trick or treat with us on Friday, Oct. 28,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “We also invite area businesses or individuals that would like to give out candy or treats to join us!”

According to D’Amour, there will be no cost for setting up to distribute treats to children.

Those interested in participating must reserve their spot by Oct. 24. To reserve a spot or to learn more about the event, you can call Stephanie Wolverton at 304-269-8802.