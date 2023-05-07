WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Stonewall Resort will be hosting a brunch and dinner service on Mother’s Day, May 14, complete with outdoor recreation.

Held in Stillwaters Restaurant, the meals will include an “array of culinary treats,” according to a Stonewall Resort release.

“Mother’s Day is a special time, and we want to help guests celebrate the holiday with their loved ones,” Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort, said. “From enjoying a lavish brunch or dinner to engaging in a variety of outdoor activities throughout the day, this is a great setting for guests to spend time together.”

The brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $44 per person. The dinner, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., is $38 per person. Cost per person is $16.95 for children ages 6-12 and complimentary with a paying adult for those five and under.

Guests can also schedule themselves for a variety of outdoor activities

To make reservations, guests can call 304-269-8880. To learn more, contact the resort at 888-278-8150 or visit the website.