WESTON, W.Va. – From Sept. 10-11, Stonewall Resort will be hosting an immersive and interactive murder mystery event.

“If you’ve ever wanted to ‘get in the act,’ our Sept. 10-11 Murder Mystery event is for you,” said Andre’ D’Amour, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “The performance, entitled ‘Marriage, Mob & Murder,’ will take place in different parts of the resort over two days, complete with cocktails, dinner and breakfast, and guests will be part of the show.”

D’Amour said participants will become “guests” trying to help solve a mystery at a wedding joining two mob families together. Act One begins on Sept. 10 at 5 p.m. at the Stonewall Library where guests will be treated to cocktails on the Lightburn’s balcony with a dinner. Act Two will take the party to Lightburn’s Restaurant. Wedding attire is recommended.

On Sept. 11, breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. (and Bloody Mary cash bar) followed by Act Three at 9:30 a.m. in the Pecan Room.

Packages for this event start at $239.50 per person and will include a one-night stay in Stonewall Resort’s lakeside lodge, the three-act murder mystery performance, steak dinner with 2 drinks per person, a cocktail reception with cash bar, and breakfast on Sunday.

Those interested can call the resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website here.