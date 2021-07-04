Stonewall Resort underway with Fourth of July festivities

ROANOKE, W.Va. — Following some opening activities on Friday, Stonewall Resort continued with its Fourth of July festivities on Saturday. Wall-to-wall activities were planned for guests throughout the holiday weekend.

A bounce house and face paint were a few activities for children at the resort.

Activities began early in the morning with most activities happening in the lawn or by the pool. The lawn featured many activities for children, including face paint, corn hole, and a bounce house. Throughout the day on the lawn, there were contests and other activities for children of all ages.

For adults, the resort had a number of activities planned. On Friday night, there was a foam party in the pool. Each evening is highlighted with food and drink tastings and events. Each night of the weekend is capped off with DJs playing live music for a few hours.

“We’re a full resort right now,” said Joe Corcoglioniti, the director of food and beverage at the resort. “And everyone’s enjoying what’s going on. The weather’s a little cool right now. It’s a beautiful day up here.”

Activities move right along with things planned all day Sunday, with a fireworks display planned for 9:30pm on Sunday night.

For a comprehensive list of all of Stonewall’s festivities for Independence Day weekend, click here.