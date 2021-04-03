Stonewall Resort welcomes new golf pro

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort welcomed in its new golf season on April 1 by bringing in the new season with a new face to look after the Arnold Palmer signature course.

Golfers have been braving cooler temperatures so far this season.

Mike Rogers had been waiting to become director of golf at Stonewall since the course opened up 19 years ago. He spent the last few years in the same role at Raven Golf Club at Snowshoe. When the previous golf pro at Stonewall retired, Rogers knew he had to throw his name in the ring for a shot at his dream job. With a few days under his belt in his new role, Rogers is excited that his journey has taken him to Stonewall, and is eager to welcome in golfers to the resort.

Even though the first few days of the golf season have been on the chilly side, Rogers says that he has seen plenty of golfers go out and brave the conditions, even playing in the snow. As the season continues to turn, he expects a lot more golfers to come through. He said that the resort has two events planned already, and both are sold out.