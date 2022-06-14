ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Stonewall Resort Tuesday announced it netted another award—this time—the 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award.

The award is given to businesses that have received great reviews from travelers and diners on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months and that are ranked within the website’s top 10% of properties.

As of June 14, more than half of the Stonewall Resort’s 2,165 reviews were an “excellent” 5/5.

Stonewall Resort is a joint private/public development at Stonewall Resort State Park near Weston. It features 195 guest rooms, a lakeside lodge and cottages, a conference center, restaurants, a swimming pool, spa and an 18-hole Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course.

The resort also frequently hosts events, including annual Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners and trade fairs and symposiums. Last month, Fat Tire Cycle and Sport opened its doors at the Division of Natural Resources Office on Resort Drive.