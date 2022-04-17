ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort held their Easter buffet, serving breakfast, brunch and dinner. After the church service at 9 a.m., the Easter Bunny made an appearance from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for pictures. At noon, kids hunted a thousand Easter eggs on the main lawn of the resort.

COVID restrictions made last years Easter dinner by plate only, but this year, the buffet style made a comeback and over 800 people had reservations.

“Oh, the buffet is a huge part of that experience, because the guest, you might want to start out with dessert and skip everything else. You can get whatever you want. There’s so much variety on the buffet today, so you don’t get that on a plated meal. Some of these guest we see year after year, and it’s exciting to see them back and with their families, and how they’ve grown through the years,” Joe Corcoglioniti, Director of Food and Beverage at Stonewall Resort.

Stonewall Resort’s next event is their Mother’s day buffet on Mothers Day, May 8.