Stonewall Resorts hosts a night of trivia

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort hosted a night of trivia in their ballroom Saturday hosted by Heavy B Trivia with only limited exclusive seating.

The evening began with a general knowledge game of trivia with different themes. The night was filled with laughter and enjoyment for the participants with a happy hour and plenty of appetizers. Guests were able to test their knowledge against their opponents.

“Our trivia game is not only to come out and engage you guys and have a good time and test your intelligence, but also get with your friends, get with some people you don’t know and have a good friendly competition. And also have some good friendly debates. That’s really what this trivia game is all about, it’s about camaraderie more than it is about intelligence,” said Brad Bonenberger, trivia host for Heavy B Productions.

To keep guests safe, Stonewall Resort said hosted the night of trivia following socially distancing guidelines with reduced capacity. Officials with Stonewall Resort said they have several events coming up in February including Valentines events.

“All of the packages are limited. So, we only sell so many of them because that is the only way we can keep everybody safe and feel that we are doing them a justice as far as taking care of them for protection,” said Joe Corcoglioniti, Food and Beverage Manager for Stonewall Resort.

The resort said they are doing several things to keep the environment free of COVID with antimicrobial fogging, ultraviolet lightening, including foggers that are sprayed in different areas around the resort on a time schedule. To date Stonewall Resort officials have said they have not had a case of COVID-19 on their property.

The next event will be On Friday, February 5, there will be a 90s Murder Mystery Dinner.