“Stop the Bleed” program comes to Lewis County

WESTON, W.Va. – School officials and staff from around Lewis County are learning how to address bleeding injuries this week as school gets underway.

Staff at Peterson Central Elementary School near Weston were participating in the Stop the Bleed program, a nationwide effort to help address serious injuries.

They were also being trained in the use of tourniquets, something that can be critical to saving a life.

“If they’re familiar with it already, they have a tourniquet, and they’ve messed with one, they’re going to be better prepared than someone who’s never had it, and you know, when first responders get there seven, eight, ten minutes later, they could have already stopped a lot of people from dying,” said Dr. Robert Snuffer, a Lewis County physician who leads the program in the area.

Snuffer hopes to provide the same instruction to school officials in Gilmer County after Lewis is completed.