WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County High School students from Future Business Leaders of America are holding a “Bags of Care” donation drive. The event started on Wednesday.

The “Bags of Care” donation event will collect various items, including bags and suitcases, that will benefit West Virginia foster kids and help students in need.

“This community service project is going to donate items for foster care or students in need within all the areas of West Virginia,” said Christy Turner, High School Business CTE Teacher.

Donation drive flyer from FBLA. (Image credit: LCHS FBLA.)

“Oftentimes foster kids are only given, one or two trash bags to carry around their luggage from house to house, and this is an effort to change that and provide them with bags that are more suited for their need,” said Brooklyn Golden, Junior FBLA member.

The donation drive will end on March 4.

All donations can be dropped off at LCHS front desk during business hours or at the Board of education on March 1 and 3, at 10:00 a.m.