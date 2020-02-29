Students participate in West Virginia State History Bowl Region 7 Tournament

WESTON, W.Va. – Local 8th grade students in Region Seven competed in the regional West Virginia State History Bowl Tournament at Robert L. Bland Middle School in Weston.

The fourteen teams had a chance to show off their West Virginia knowledge on topics like culture, geography, government, history, literature, and sports.

Department of WV Arts, Culture, and History Curator Randall Reid-Smith said it’s a good idea for any West Virginia student to study their state history.

“What I like about this is they can study at home with their parents,” said Reid-Smith. It reminds us who are just a little more veteran that West Virginia is a great place to be.”

This competition began in 2010 around West Virginia 150th anniversary. Reid-Smith wanted to show kids how fortunate it is to be West Virginians.

Mountaineer 2 competing for a spot at state.

The History Bowl promotes West Virginia through 8th grade students who take West Virginia Studies during that year. There are 2,000 questions generated from the West Virginia Culture website. Students are set up into teams of four. Each competition is about 10 minutes and is broken up into two rounds. The first round is consulted as a group with the captain answering. The second round is answered by a buzzer.

The first and second place winners will have the opportunity to compete at the state tournament in Charleston in April. The team who wins at the state competition will receive a $10,0000 cash prize.

For more information about West Virginia Arts, Culture, and History you can check out their website.