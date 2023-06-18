WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Summer Knights Cruzin Association held its 35th annual Father’s Day Car Show at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum (TALA) in Weston on June 18.

A variety of 250 cars and trucks showed out, making the 2023 Father’s Day Car Show the largest one in the event’s history.

(WBOY photo)

Families from all over the area came together to celebrate their fathers and to admire the cars on display.

Michael Grose, president of the Summer Knights Cruzin Association, appreciated the many people who came out to be a part of the Father’s Day event.

“For the fathers, it gives them something to do, and the children, something to do to come see some of the old cars,” Grose said. “It’s something I think that’s kind of dying from the younger generation. So hopefully, this will spark something for them, and entice them maybe to do something like this in the future.”

Along with the numerous vehicles, there were also food trucks, face painting for the kids and tours around the Trans-Allegheny Asylum.

Every year, the Summer Knights host the event to help the TALA and also give back to the fathers of the community.