ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A synthetic ice rink by the company, The Rink, has officially opened at Stonewall Resort. The rink will be open to guests of the resort as well as to the public.

The rink will be at the resort until March and is part of The Rink’s initiative to try and bring the outdoor ice skating experience to more people. Ice resurfacers like Zambonis and other materials used to keep the ice cool are expensive, according to Travis Foster, the President of Foster’s Marketing Group.

“We set it up in July in Buckhannon where it was about 100 degrees one day, and it was still effective,” Foster said. “It gives an opportunity to get the sport and the fun and the communities to where it normally wouldn’t be [available].”

People are welcome to bring their own skates, but special skates with ridges on them to make gliding on the synthetic ice easier are also available.

The synthetic ice comes together like puzzle pieces, allowing the rink to be as big or as small as desired. The rink is also surrounded by NHL walls to give as much of a skating experience as possible. The court is maintained with a liquid wax, which Foster said is out of the ordinary for this type of rink.

“It helps cure the grooves a little bit better, but it’s just kind of our own thing. Nothing’s really proven with it, it’s just what we do,” Foster said.

The Rink functions independently from the resort and will have themed nights like a Taylor Swift night. The rink is also available to be rented. Fosters said their website is still in the works, but in the meantime, you can visit here.

Hours of operation for the rink are below: