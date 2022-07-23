ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mountaineer Food Bank hosted its third annual Tee to Table Golf Tournament at Stonewall Resort State Park on Saturday.

Proceeds from the tournament went to support Mountaineer Food Bank’s effort to feed people at risk of hunger in West Virginia.

Golfer tees off at Tee To Table Golf Tournament (WBOY – Image)



Mountaineer Food Bank Communications Coordinator Gabriela Schoolcraft was excited that the event took place.

“This is an awesome event, something that we get really excited about,” Schoolcraft said. “We’re really thrilled to have so many teams and sponsors out here supporting our mission to feed West Virginia’s hungry.”

Feedback from the golfers involved seemed to be positive according to Schoolcraft.

“They love this event, they love getting out to be able to golf and in turn support our mission so it’s a win-win for the both of us,” Schoolcraft said.

Those interested in donating to Mountaineer Food Bank can click here.