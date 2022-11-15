WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Looking for something to do in Lewis County this month? The city of Weston is making the most of the colder weather by opening a temporary ice skating rink later this month.

Lewis County Commissioner Agnes Queen announced the activity on Facebook Tuesday. According to the post, the “Weston Public Skate” will be hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation starting after Thanksgiving on Nov. 25. The skate will be at Holt’s Community Square which is located on Main Avenue.

The cost to skate is a recommended $3 contribution, Queen said, and children must be accompanied by a legal guardian who can sign a waiver form for them.

Queen said that the skating dates include:

November 25 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

November 26 from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.

November 27 from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.

November 28 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

November 29 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. November 30 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

December 1 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

December 2 from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m.

December 3 from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.

December 4 from 12:00 – 8:00 p.m.

If there is a high demand, skaters may be limited to 30 minutes of skate time.