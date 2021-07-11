The Museum of American Glass holds mural ribbon cutting

WESTON, W.Va. – The Museum of American Glass in Weston held a ribbon cutting for its mural on Sunday.

The mural is painted on the side of their building, and displays several pieces of artwork that are showcased inside the museum.

Board members, Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, Lewis County First and many others were on hand for the ribbon cutting.

Members of the Museum of American Glass board, Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, Lewis County First and others participate in the ribbon cutting for the mural

Officials with the museum said they’re hoping the mural brings awareness to the history of glass, as well as more life to downtown Weston.

“We’re very proud of the mural. When you turn onto West Main Street, you can see it, and we’re hoping it helps to spur the revitalization of the city,” said Larry Woods, Board President for the museum.

The mural was painted by Jesse Corlis using over 55 gallons of paint.