The newly established community foundation fund will benefit Lewis County organizations as they serve the community

WESTON, W.Va. – A group of Lewis County residents have announced the establishment of a new foundation to help address needs in the county.

The Lewis County Community Foundation Fund was started in partnership with the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation to support organizations doing good work in the county.

Commissioner Rod Wyman is one of the founders of the fund. He explained that it can be a great tool for the county, but first needs to get off the ground.

“This foundation needs to grow and as it grows, it will forever benefit, forever benefit Lewis County,” said Wyman.

Anyone who donates to the fund before the end of the month will be recognized as a founder. Those interesting in donating to the fund can do so online by clicking here.

