More folks inducted into the WV Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame

JACKSONS MILL, W.Va. – The West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame held a banquet at Jackson’s Mill in Lewis County. 

The banquet was held to honor 2020 and 2021 inductees who have made an outstanding contribution to the establishment, development, advancement, and improvement of agricultural and forest industries. 

Those who attended were able to enjoy dinner and hear the inductee’s stories. 

Seven people were inducted into the WVAFHF. Those people were Larry S. Barger from Randolph County, Barry Lester Cook from Raleigh County, Mark L. Double from Monongalia County, Stacy A. Gartin from Monongalia County, Hayward Huff from Tyler County, Jeffrey D. Orndorff from Monongalia County, and Jean Field-Smith from Kanawha County.

