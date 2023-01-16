BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility is looking for sponsors for its cat and dog spays and neuters.

Mariah Goldsmith, a kennel assistant, said that as of Jan. 16, 15 out of 20 animals had already been sponsored. However, there are still five animals that need a sponsor—three cats and two dogs. Animals still needing sponsors can be found in the photos below.

Hank (Courtesy: Mariah Goldsmith)

Karma (Courtesy: Mariah Goldsmith)

Remmy (Courtesy: Mariah Goldsmith)

Roo (Courtesy: Mariah Goldsmith)

Tigger (Courtesy: Mariah Goldsmith)

The average price, including rabies vaccine, to neuter a male cat is $67, while male dogs are between $97 and $147. For female cats, spays cost $85 and female dogs are between $120 and $154.

Pet vaccinations and fixings are important because it helps prevent harmful illnesses and unwanted pregnancies. Goldsmith said, “Letting unvaccinated and unfixed animals roam will just cause them to contract or spread illnesses. Distemper and rabies can be contracted and given to wildlife also.”

If you are interested in helping out, you can do so by mailing in a check or visiting the facility at 318 Mud Lick Road in Buckhannon. Another way you can help is by donating online by clicking “make a payment” and then the “donate” option.

The Lewis-Upshur Animal Control is currently closed to intake and adoption due to some puppies showing a few signs of Distemper, “a serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and nervous systems of puppies and dogs,” according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. This facility is awaiting pending results and is hoping to receive them by January 18 or 19 so it will be able to allow adoptions again.